Eunice Luevinue Bass
Fayetteville—Eunice L. Bass, born July 2, 1925 in Limestone County, Alabama, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie B. Bass and her loving son, Wilson Nixon.
She is survived by her three children; Willis Nixon and wife, Gail of Dallas, TX, Mary Herring and husband, David of Fayetteville, NC and Donna Watson and husband, Mitch of Fayetteville, NC; her three grandchildren, Andrea McKenna, Paul Nixon and Blake Herring; her seven great grandchildren, Austin, Devin, Rachel, Lucy, Sophie, Eva and Nora and her beloved cat Socks.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. John Davis and Rev. Mitch Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 pm prior to service at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Free Will Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020