Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Eunice Page


1937 - 2019
Eunice Page Obituary
Eunice Page
Godwin—
Mrs. Eunice Autry Page, 82 of Godwin passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, Dec. 1 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Page was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of the late Lewis S. and Bertie McAlpine Autry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Doneus Ray Page and two grandsons, Adam Jackson and Ronald Page, Jr. She was a seamstress.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Jackson and husband, Brent of Autryville and Becky McDonald and husband, Clay of Roseboro; three sons, Ronald Page of Autryville, Mike Page and wife, Melinda and Don Page, Jr. and fiance, Sarah Shaw all of Godwin; six grandchildren, one step granddaughter and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Saturday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home of Mike and Melinda Page, 1710 Tew Road, Godwin, NC.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
