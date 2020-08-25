1/1
Evelyn Boone Elmer
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Hope Mills—She was born on April 14, 1933 to William "Pete" Boone, Jr and Pauline Welch Boone. Evelyn was raised in Scotland Neck, NC. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC in 1955. Later, she received a master's degree in guidance counseling at Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, NC in 1971. Evelyn was a dedicated teacher and guidance counselor for approximately 25 years. She taught English and French at Nashville High School and in Rocky Mount, NC in the junior middle school. Later, she was a guidance counselor in Jacksonville and Fayetteville, NC until retirement in 1987.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands William Walston and Thomas G Tharp. She is survived by her husband Roger Elmer and her sister Helen Boone Stevenson.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m.Sat. Aug 29th at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral chapel,101W. 7th St, Scotland Neck.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Home - Scotland Neck
Funeral services provided by
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Home - Scotland Neck
202 E 10Th St
Scotland Neck, NC 27874
(252) 826-3512
