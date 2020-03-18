|
Evelyn "Carol" Fitzgerald Lowery
Fayetteville—December 28th,1944 - March 10th, 2020
Mrs. Carol Fitzgerald Lowery, 75 passed away in her home with her sons by her side. She was born to William Edward Fitzgerald and Evelyn Lucille Craven Fitzgerald on December 28th in Forsyth County. Carol was a retired teacher in Cumberland County. She is survived by her 3 sons: Corey French Lowery (Lisa) of Marietta, Georgia, Clint Edward Lowery (Tara) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Willie Dustin Lowery (Jen) of Omaha, Nebraska. grandchildren: Sloane, Harper, Evelyn (Evie), and Ella, Sister, Linda Raim and her husband Richard (Dick), nephew, Billy Raim, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Special thanks to two special nieces, Laura Ann Tyler and Teresa Lewallen for their love and care.
Carol's passion was her love of music, pets, her family and her faith.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, NC 28303 website: [email protected], or , LLS Children's Initiative, 11840 Nicholas Street #215 Omaha, NE 68154
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020