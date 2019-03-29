Evelyn Jackson

Fayetteville — Mrs. Evelyn Jackson, known for her outstanding Southern cooking, hearty sense of humor, devotion to her family, and tenderness toward all creatures great and small, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 in Village Green Rehabilitation Center.

Hers was always a home, while not immune to the challenges and tragedies of life, nevertheless was always filled with laughter and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; a son, J.D.; three sisters, two brothers, and numerous animals that she rescued and nurtured over the years. Most notable was Tarzan, the impressive Chow mix, who liked to rest his head on her shoulder.

A mother who regarded her children as her greatest accomplishments, she is survived by two sons, Ronald and Marvin Dean, a daughter, Helen Marie, and a daughter-in-law, Lisa. She also is survived by a sister, brother-in-law, sister-n-law, two nieces and three nephews.

A service celebrating her life is scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Bulls presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the at .

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019