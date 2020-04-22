|
|
Evelyn Marie Page Herring
Fayetteville—Evelyn Marie Page Herring, 94 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on April 21, 2020
She was a retired sales clerk at Belk for 25 years and a co-owner of Accent Lighting and a member of Person Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mack B. Herring, Sr, a daughter, Pat Blanton, Granddaughter Marie Safran, Brother Buck Page and two sisters Valerie Carter and Frances Robinson.
Graveside Services are set for Friday April 24, 2020 at 11am in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street with the Rev Alice Singletary officiating.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene McDuffie and husband Mike of Fayetteville, a son Mack B. Herring, Jr and wife Mary of Fayetteville, seven grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Person Street United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020