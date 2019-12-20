Home

Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Evelyn Marie Tabor

Evelyn Marie Tabor Obituary
Evelyn Marie Tabor
Hope Mills—Evelyn Marie Tabor, age 90, of Hope Mills passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on December 19, 2019.
She was born February 18, 1929 in Horry County, South Carolina the daughter of the late Garley Clifford Andrews and Charlotte Miller Andrews. She is also preceded in death by her devoted husband, Roy Tabor; son, Ronald L. Tabor and daughter, Sherry L. List.
Evelyn was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, she adored being in the company of her family and especially children. She loved to listen to music and enjoyed Elvis Presley; she was a kind woman with a large heart and will be missed by all.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Tony Tabor and wife Joyce; daughters, Donna T. Lucas and husband Ray, Loraine Zowe and Denise Blackburn and husband Andy; sister, Willie Carbajal of Catalla, GA; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and other numerous other loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville on Ramsey Street.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
