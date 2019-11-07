|
|
Everette Coats, Sr.
Linden—Everette Creech Coats, Sr., 83, of Linden, NC, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Zeb and Annie-Mae Stephenson Coats; son, Kenneth Coats; step-daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Turner Pach; brothers, William Coats and John Coats, and a sister, Lucille Coats Addison.
Everette is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lucas Turner; son, Everette Coats, Jr. and wife, Angela; step-daughter, Trudeau Nichols and husband, Ray; brothers, Bill Coats and wife, Marlene, and Raeford Coats and wife, Faye; a sister, Betty Shields; two grandchildren, Michael and wife, Jennifer Nichols, and Lindsey Glista and husband, Christian; three great-grandchildren, Madalyn Hernandez, Turner Nichols and Caroline Nichols, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC, with Pastor Allen Smith officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Erwin Memorial Park in Erwin, NC.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019