Evert Lee MastersFayetteville—Evert Lee Masters passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home.He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth H. Masters of the home; two sons, Steven J. Masters and wife, Karlene of Arlington, VA.; and Thomas A. Masters and wife, Debbie of Salt Lake City; five daughters, Patricia Masters and husband, Roy of Riverside, CA., Rhonda Masters of Fayetteville, NC., Judy Masters and husband, Kirk of Huntsville, AL., Annette Masters of Emory, TX., and Jeanette Lyons and husband, David of Kennesaw, GA.; and twelve grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mabel Masters; brother, Russell; and sister, Betty and two grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please make donations out to the Resident Council at the North Carolina State Veterans Home.A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM located at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.