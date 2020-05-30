Fairley MillerRed Springs—Mr. Fairley Joe Miller, 74 of Red Springs, passed away Wednesday, May 27 at home. Born in Robeson County, Joe was the son of the late Willie Percy and Vister Parker Miller.He was the devoted and loving husband of 55 years to Brenda Lindsey Miller and is survived by sons: Tim (Erica) of Red Springs and Tommy of Fayetteville; six grandchildren: Matt, Troy, Lindsey, Alexis, Krystin and Joey; seven great grandchildren: Mason, Tyler, Collin, Saydee, Logan, Aubrey and Austin; numerous family and countless friends.Joe worked for 10 years at the Millikan Mills plant in Red Springs before taking a job with JP Stevens/Westpoint Pepperell in Wagram where he worked as a supervisor for 33 years before retiring.Joe or Papa Joe as he was known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was truly a sports fan. For years he played both Industrial and church league softball while also coaching both his sons in the local little league baseball program. He was a fan of different teams and was known to pull hardest for the NY Yankees, Oakland Raiders, Duke Blue Devils, and was a die-hard Dale Earnhardt fan. Most days if there was a good game on TV. Papa Joe would'nt leave the house.However, Papa Joe spent many days in the waters around Holden Beach, Southport, and Bald Head Island in an attempted to get a fish to bite, In His own words, he was "The best fisherman around".The man was truly a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, relative, coach, supervisor and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him.The Service for Mr. MIller will be private, the guest book will be located at the funeral home for the many friends that would like to sign it.Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs is surviving the family.