Fannie Mae Thames
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fannie Mae Thames
Fayetteville— Fannie Mae Thames, 91, Fayetteville, passed June 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial: Good Hope Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Wiseman Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved