Fannie Mae Thames

Fayetteville— Fannie Mae Thames, 91, Fayetteville, passed June 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial: Good Hope Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Wiseman Mortuary.



