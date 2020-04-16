|
Faye Laverne Massey Thornton
Wilmington—Faye Laverne Massey Thornton passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, after a tough fought battle with liver cancer. Laverne was born in Wake County to the late Robert Lee Massey and Frances Joyner Massey. She worked for the Wake County Public Schools teaching math for over 30 years. Laverne was an amazing, caring and loving mother who encompassed the true meaning of loving and taking care of her children. She had the ability to draw people in and therefore had a copious amount of friendships that she had maintained from all stages of her life. Beginning with her childhood in Raleigh, attending J. Y. Joyner Elementary, Daniels M.S. and Broughton H.S., then being a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church with her parents. From there she attended East Carolina University and became an active member of Delta Zeta, which continued throughout her life by redecorating the sorority house, attending yearly homecomings and bi-yearly reunions with special sisters. After graduating, she began teaching in Fayetteville and began her family there, which included her daughter, Cindy and son, Jimmy. There she lead a Brownie Troop for her daughter and was a member of the Junior League. Then she took another journey to Raleigh to be close to her parents to raise Cindy and Jimmy. There she returned to N.C. State to get her Masters in Math Education. She continued her teaching career at Ligon and Leesville Middle Schools, again making many friendships that were special to her. There she was also an original member of Asbury United Methodist Church, which she became a member of when they were meeting in homes. The last transition was to move to Wilmington to be close to her children and grandson, Caleb. She loved her Snack and Chat group in her new neighborhood at Emerald Dunes in Porter's Neck. Each person in her life was very special to her and she spoke fondly of each one and shared special memories from her Ligon Supper Club, BFF group, her childhood group which met each Christmas to give gifts and her special Fayetteville group of friends that met together each month, she also shared many dinners and movies with great friends and mostly she enjoyed traveling with close friends.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Thornton Maddox of Wilmington; son, James Malcolm Thornton, III (Laura) of Wilmington and grandson Caleb Thornton Maddox. She is also survived by her aunts Julia Joyner Duke and Rose Massey Bailey, and many cousins that have been a big part of her life like Joy Martin and Ricky Duke. Along with Mickey Joyner and her son Mike Joyner. She was very thankful to her family, friends and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their love and support.
Services will be private. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020