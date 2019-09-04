Home

Faye Marie Brock

Faye Marie Brock Obituary
Faye Marie Brock
Fayetteville—Ms. Faye Marie Brock, age 67, of 6538 St. Louis Street, Fayetteville, departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Well of Living Waters Church. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: children; Consuella McCoy and Monika Brock; siblings; Thomas Jackson, Antonio Jackson, and Marion Reason, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
