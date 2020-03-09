|
|
Faye Nobles Callahan
Fayetteville— Faye Nobles Callahan, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
A private service for Faye will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Thurston Callahan of the home; sons, Mark Anderson and wife Sandy and Derrick Anderson of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Olivia Anderson, Jacquelyn Chears, Jonathan Chears, and Jessica Downer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020