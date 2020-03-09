Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Faye Nobles Callahan

Faye Nobles Callahan Obituary
Faye Nobles Callahan
Fayetteville— Faye Nobles Callahan, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
A private service for Faye will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Thurston Callahan of the home; sons, Mark Anderson and wife Sandy and Derrick Anderson of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Olivia Anderson, Jacquelyn Chears, Jonathan Chears, and Jessica Downer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
