Fletcher Hales Jr.
Fletcher Hales, Jr.
Hope Mills—Fletcher Jefferson "Jeff" Hales 71, of Hope Mills, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher and Louise Bullard Hales; and a sister, Linda Madgar.
Jeff leaves behind his wife, Cynthia Hales of Hope Mills; two sons, Brian (Michelle) Hales of Hampstead, Wade (Melissa) Hall of Lumberton; daughter, Lois (Michael) Walker of Fayetteville; two brothers, Lawrence (Diane) Hales of Roseboro, Marson Hales of Roseboro; three sisters, Annette (Jim) Cobb of Melbourne, FL, Cathy (Jeff) Carlisle of Roseboro, Loreen (Randy) Hudson of Turkey; four grandchildren, Tyler Hales, Brandon (Kimberly) Faircloth, Whitney Hall, Emily-Grace Hall; four great-grandchildren, Cameron Faircloth, MaKayla Faircloth, MaKenzie Faircloth, MaKinley Faircloth; a special friend, Phillip "Phil" (Teresa) Edwards of Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff was well known as a Licensed Electrician who retired from PWC of Fayetteville. He loved fishing, tinkering around in the country with his tractors, spending time with his family and friends, as well as working side by side with his best friend, Phillip "Phil" Edwards.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Wesley Pritchard officiating. Burial will follow at the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00pm prior to the funeral service, and other times at 3883 Beaver Dam Church Road, Roseboro, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
