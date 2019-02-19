|
Flora Ann McPherson
Hope Mills — Flora Ann McPherson, 68, of Hope Mills passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Moran and Flora Jane McPherson.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Charles Junior Barnes of Hope Mills; her daughter, "Sissy" Robin Potratz and husband, Kermit of Fayetteville; three sisters, Elizabeth Solis, Sue Willis and Mildred Oleszkewycz; six brothers, William McPherson, Pete McPherson, Moran McPherson, Larry McPherson, James McPherson and Charles McPherson; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. (noon) to 2 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place after the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019