Flora Williamson
Myrtle Beach, SC—Flora Williamson, 86, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was born in Fayetteville, NC, March 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Basil and Thelma Brock Atkinson. She was predeceased by her husband, James D. Williamson.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Velazquez, granddaughter, Megan Nolasco and her husband Roger, and great-grandson, Elias.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC. The family will greet friends following the service.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, SC is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 22 to July 23, 2019