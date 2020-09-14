Florence Helen Oruska
Fayetteville—Florence Helen Oruska passed away peacefully at home September 12, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Florence "Flo" was born to John and Estell Czyzyk November 30, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is survived by three children Debbie (Steve McCabe), Mike Jr. (Shannon), and Theresa (Paul Williams), 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Michael "Mickey" Sr., her sons Leo and Billy, her parents, and siblings.
After being stationed four years in Okinawa, Mickey and Flo arrived at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 1964 where Flo became a Girl Scout Leader at Village Presbyterian Church and worked with Electrolux. Flo and Mickey were a proud military family and she endured many deployments by Mickey and her oldest son Leo, to Vietnam in the 1960's. Flo and her military-wife friends formed strong bonds and guided their families at home. Playing pinochle and league bowling were favorite pastimes for Flo and the Special Forces wives. At retirement, Flo and Mickey made Fayetteville their home.
After raising their children, Florence spent many years volunteering at the Fayetteville YMCA, Retired Military Association and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where Flo was involved in the service of others for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Pat's, where she had many friends and was committed to God and her Catholic faith. Flo's cooking, especially her Polish recipes, were well known amongst family and friends. Florence would whip up perogies, potato pancakes, golumkies, potato salad and soups for any family gathering.
Flo and Mickey enjoyed the coast and called Holden Beach their second home for many years, where they loved to entertain their grandchildren. Flo always put her husband and children first. She was a caring parent, grandparent, and great grandparent, never missing the opportunity to spoil a child when she could.
The Oruska family is forever grateful for the exceptional care and love Flo received while living at Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with burial following at Sandhill's State Veterans Cemetery, alongside her loving husband.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com