1/1
Florence Helen Oruska
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Helen Oruska
Fayetteville—Florence Helen Oruska passed away peacefully at home September 12, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Florence "Flo" was born to John and Estell Czyzyk November 30, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is survived by three children Debbie (Steve McCabe), Mike Jr. (Shannon), and Theresa (Paul Williams), 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Michael "Mickey" Sr., her sons Leo and Billy, her parents, and siblings.
After being stationed four years in Okinawa, Mickey and Flo arrived at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 1964 where Flo became a Girl Scout Leader at Village Presbyterian Church and worked with Electrolux. Flo and Mickey were a proud military family and she endured many deployments by Mickey and her oldest son Leo, to Vietnam in the 1960's. Flo and her military-wife friends formed strong bonds and guided their families at home. Playing pinochle and league bowling were favorite pastimes for Flo and the Special Forces wives. At retirement, Flo and Mickey made Fayetteville their home.
After raising their children, Florence spent many years volunteering at the Fayetteville YMCA, Retired Military Association and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where Flo was involved in the service of others for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Pat's, where she had many friends and was committed to God and her Catholic faith. Flo's cooking, especially her Polish recipes, were well known amongst family and friends. Florence would whip up perogies, potato pancakes, golumkies, potato salad and soups for any family gathering.
Flo and Mickey enjoyed the coast and called Holden Beach their second home for many years, where they loved to entertain their grandchildren. Flo always put her husband and children first. She was a caring parent, grandparent, and great grandparent, never missing the opportunity to spoil a child when she could.
The Oruska family is forever grateful for the exceptional care and love Flo received while living at Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with burial following at Sandhill's State Veterans Cemetery, alongside her loving husband.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved