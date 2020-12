Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd Murdock Jr.

Spring Lake — Floyd Murdock Jr. , 87, Spring Lake, passed November 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing: Tuesday, December 8th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the mortuary.Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park West. Wiseman Mortuary, Inc..



