Frances Adams Melvin
Raleigh — Frances Adams Melvin died unexpectedly at the Litchford Falls Healthcare and Rehab on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 87.
Frances is survived by her son, James E. "Eddie" Melvin II, his wife, Leigh and grandsons Joshua and Nikolas of Youngsville, NC. She was preceded in death by father, James Adams of Fayetteville; mother, Ruth McGill Adams of Fayetteville; brother, James Adams Jr of Fayetteville; and sister Evelyn Wilson of Tar Heel.
Frances was born on June 12, 1931 in Fayetteville, NC to James and Ruth Adams. She graduated from Fayetteville Senior High School in 1949. She worked with the Fayetteville City Schools, Cumberland County Courts and retired from NC Department of Correction, Probation and Parole with 25 years of service at which time she received the Order of the Longleaf Pine from Governor James B. Hunt. She was a generous and dedicated individual who loved the people she worked with and was passionate about changing and bettering their lives. She was an active and dedicated member of the community and was loved by all that knew her.
Due to cremation the family will have a private service. A Memorial to celebrate her life will be planned at a future time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Franklin County Meals on Wheels in the name of Frances Melvin at 127 Shannon Village, Louisburg, NC 27549. Condolences can be sent to https://www.brightfunerals.com/ or mailed to the family at 116 West Persimmon Street, Youngsville, NC, 27596. The family would like to thank the staff of Litchford Falls for their care of her on the last days.
