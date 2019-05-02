|
Frances Annette (Creech) Coleman
Fayetteville—Mrs. Frances Annette Coleman, 77 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Baywood Church with Dr. Michael Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 - 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.
Mrs. Coleman was a native of Totz, Kentucky and the daughter of the Claude and Myrtle Lee Huston Creech. She was preceded in the death by her parents, brother, Tommy Creech and sister, Claudette C. Kochin. She was a retired teacher's assistant with the Cumberland County Public Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Coleman, Jr. of the home; six children, Tammy Speranza (Joe) of Fuquay- Varina, Susan Patterson (Jimmy) of Fayetteville, Robin Hahn of Angier, Ronald Bowman (Cathy) of Fayetteville, Jerry Hahn of Fayetteville and Caleb Coleman of Fayetteville; three brothers, Donnie Cornet of Indiana, Tracy Leon Creech (Donna) of Bedford, KY and Charles Edward Creech (Teresa) of Totz, KY; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 2 to May 3, 2019