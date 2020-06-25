Frances Arlene Owen
Fayetteville—Frances Arlene Owen, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born to the late Sarah and Robert Jackson, Sr., in Cumberland County on August 2, 1935. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Shiver West.
She retired as a Librarian from the Cumberland County Public Library. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian, who will be missed by all.
Frances leaves behind her husband, Ted; daughters Jackie Nichols and husband Andrew, Mary White and husband Robert, Beryl Sandy; son, Ted Owen, Jr. and wife Joan; grandchildren, Wyman Nichols, Owen Nichols, Zeb Nichols, Bryan Mills, Brandon Grimble, Trey Owen, and Tara Owen; great-grandchildren, Mary Madelyn, Sarah Kate, Jackson Morris, Noah Andrew, Riley Greyson, and Madison; brother, Robert Jackson, Jr. and wife Linda; sister, Beryl Godwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends from 4 to 7pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral service is planned for 2pm in the chapel of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.