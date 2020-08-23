1/1
Frances Black McDonald
1929 - 2020
Fayetteville —Frances Black McDonald, 91 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Frances was born June 10, 1929 in Harnett County, NC to the late Annie and Paul Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene McDonald and her brothers, Charles Black, Jimmy Black, and Lacy Black.
Frances was a member of the Long Leaf Pine Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Fayetteville where she served as President. Frances was a charter member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Clayton B. McDonald and wife Becky of Roseboro and Wade McDonald of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Meredith McDonald, Mathew McDonald and Michael McDonald.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
