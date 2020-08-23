Frances Black McDonald
Fayetteville —Frances Black McDonald, 91 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Frances was born June 10, 1929 in Harnett County, NC to the late Annie and Paul Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene McDonald and her brothers, Charles Black, Jimmy Black, and Lacy Black.
Frances was a member of the Long Leaf Pine Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Fayetteville where she served as President. Frances was a charter member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Clayton B. McDonald and wife Becky of Roseboro and Wade McDonald of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Meredith McDonald, Mathew McDonald and Michael McDonald.
