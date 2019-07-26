|
|
Frances Butler Canady
Hope Mills—Frances Butler Canady, 79, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Donna Canady-Priest (Roger), Betty Ann Westbrook (William), Penny Canady (Teri Ludwig); Frances also leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jasper F. Canady. There will be a visitation for Frances on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Reeves Funeral Home. The service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4 PM at Green Springs Baptist Church, with the burial to follow at Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be available to receive friends at the family home at other times.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 26 to July 27, 2019