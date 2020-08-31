1/1
Frances Leary
Frances Leary
Fayetteville—Frances Leary, 92, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home.
Frances was born April 17, 1928 in Granville County, NC to the late Jenny and Zack Franklin.
She is now on a sightseeing trip visiting with beloved friends and family.
Frances leaves behind the love and respect of all who knew her. She was kind and caring to everyone. Her sense of wit could often draw a smile. This world is a little less good and kind without her, but it is up to her children to raise a better generation to take her place.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Frances will be held at a later date.
Frances is survived by her sons, Michael T. Gaddy, Zack E. Gaddy and wife, Rita, Patrick Gaddy and wife, Janet; daughter, Dawn F. David and husband, Bruce; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
