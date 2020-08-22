Frances McKay Mintz HastyFayetteville —Frances McKay Mintz Hasty died on August 20, 2020.Born Sept. 8, 1936, she was the daughter of Walter and Elizabeth Shaw Mintz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alford Hasty. She is survived by three children: Elizabeth Shaw "Betsy" Gustafson and her husband, Jack, and their sons, Anders, Scotty, and Alex, of Charlotte; Margaret Elliott and husband Dr. Jeff Elliott, of Chesapeake, Va.; and Robert "Rob" Alford Hasty, Jr. and wife, Yiotta, and their daughter, Lia, of Fayetteville; and a brother, Joseph Mintz.She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and as moderator of Presbyterian Women, which awarded her an Honorary Life Membership in recognition of her service to her church.A retired journalist, she worked at The Fayetteville Observer for over 40 years, and she was past president of the North Carolina Press Women. Her face would light up suddenly as she thought of the perfect title for a story or "hook" first line.She inspired her children and grandchildren with her love of history, music, gardening, writing, and literature. Cherished memories of her as a mother include happily singing as she played the piano and enjoying trips around the region to learn about history. She inherited a fondness for gardening from her father and always had fragrant flowers including gardenia, hyacinth, and lilies of the valley. More than anything she loved God and her family.A private graveside service will be held for the family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.