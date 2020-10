Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances McLamb Royal

Clinton— Frances McLamb Royal, 76, of Clinton, passed October 9th, 2020. A walk-thru visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1 until 6pm and also Monday, 9-11am at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Graveside will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 2:00PM at Hopewell UMC Cemetery, 4641 Church Rd. Newton Grove, NC. Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to serve the Royal family.



