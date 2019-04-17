|
Frances Nunalee Person
Fayetteville—Mrs. Frances Nunalee Person, 92, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born on February 26, 1927 in Cumberland Co, NC, to the late John Ransom Nunalee and Ida Wills Nunalee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman H. Person.
She is survived by two daughters Susan Person Strickland and husband Mike and Rebecca F. Person and husband Steve Waters all of Fayetteville, NC; one granddaughter Sarah P. Lyda and husband Joseph of Charleston, SC and three step-grandchildren Stephen Waters, Travis Strickland and wife Jana, and Casey Strickland; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at noon in the chapel of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
The family wishes to thank Cape Fear Valley Hospice, Carolyn McLeod, and Candy Evans for their compassionate care of their mother.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019