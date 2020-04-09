|
Frances P. Gilley
Fayetteville—Frances P. Gilley, 95, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Haymount Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 2, 1924 in San Antonio, TX to the late Angelita Barrera Paredes and Evaristo Paredes. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Henry Thomas Gilley, Jr. , four sisters, and one brother.
Frances worked for Carolina News Company as an office manager retiring after 33 years of service. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes and was a member of Victory United Methodist Church. Frances loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters Nancy Collier and husband Wesley and Frances Carter and husband Tom; four grandchildren, Leslie Johnson and husband Bryan, Michelle Dove and husband James, Matthew Carter and wife Kim, and Marybeth Carter; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday April 11 at 1PM at Lafayette Memorial Park with Pastor Perry Roberts officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020