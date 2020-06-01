Frances Taylor
Laurinburg— Frances McKenzie Taylor, 83, passed May 31, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial: Laurinburg Memorial Park .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.