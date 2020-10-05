Frances W. Cash
North Myrtle Beach—Frances W. Cash, 86, died October 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 21, 1934 in Walterboro, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Effie Fralick Walker.
Mrs. Cash is survived by one son, Andrew Walker Cash (Debbie); two daughters, Melinda C. Paino (Chris) and Maria C. Renensnyder (David); brother, Ron Coward (Sue); sister, Rose Grantham (Jim) and 8 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James Ezell Cash; three sons, James Franklin Cash, Robin Patrick Cash and Gregory Martin Cash; and one brother, Buster Walker.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 1105 48th Avenue North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
