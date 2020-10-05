1/
Frances W. Cash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances W. Cash
North Myrtle Beach—Frances W. Cash, 86, died October 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 21, 1934 in Walterboro, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Effie Fralick Walker.
Mrs. Cash is survived by one son, Andrew Walker Cash (Debbie); two daughters, Melinda C. Paino (Chris) and Maria C. Renensnyder (David); brother, Ron Coward (Sue); sister, Rose Grantham (Jim) and 8 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James Ezell Cash; three sons, James Franklin Cash, Robin Patrick Cash and Gregory Martin Cash; and one brother, Buster Walker.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Avenue North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LEE FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved