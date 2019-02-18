Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Francis Piri


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Piri Obituary
Francis Piri
Fayetteville — Francis Piri, 74, of Fayetteville died Friday, February 15, 2019.
Frank began his career with the Air Force on September 1965. He served for 20 years and retired in October 1985. He loved the Air Force and spent time in the following areas; Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Hawaii.
After retiring from the Air Force, he attended Fayetteville Technical Community College, Methodist University and received his teaching certification from Fayetteville State.
Upon receiving his bachelor's degree, he taught at Douglas Byrd Sr. High School where he also coached soccer.
Funeral services will be held a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Dora Piri and Manuel Piri.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Piri; daughter, Suzanne Piri; grandchildren, Tyler Aken and Kailey Aken.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
