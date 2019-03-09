|
|
Francis "Frank" Vender Jr.
Spring Lake—Francis Joseph "Frank" Vender Jr., 61 passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Ariel Vender; a brother, William "Billy" Vender and wife, Kat, of Medusa, NY; one aunt, one uncle and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. Interment will immediately follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019