|
|
Frank Eglivitch
Fayetteville—SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch, (RETIRED) age 70, was called to his eternal resting place on April 19, 2020. He entered this world on May 14, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, born to the late Frank and Genevieve Eglivitch.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Day; 3 daughters Michele Alaimo, Windy Henderson and Mindy Davis; 8 grandchildren Matthew Cerski, Keriann Cerski Furreboe, Brittney Hyde, Katelyn Henderson, Conor Henderson, Walter Davis, Maximus Davis and Tristan Davis; and 1 great grandchild, Aiden Hyde. Frank served in the US Army for 23 years as a Ranger, Combat Medic and Vietnam Veteran.
A memorial service will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), please visit https://www.lafayettefh.com/obituary/SFCFrank-EqlivitchRetired/1073016/memorial-tree or make a donation to SPCA in his name.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020