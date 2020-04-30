Home

Frank Eglivitch

Frank Eglivitch Obituary
Frank Eglivitch
Fayetteville—SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch, (RETIRED) age 70, was called to his eternal resting place on April 19, 2020. He entered this world on May 14, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, born to the late Frank and Genevieve Eglivitch.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Day; 3 daughters Michele Alaimo, Windy Henderson and Mindy Davis; 8 grandchildren Matthew Cerski, Keriann Cerski Furreboe, Brittney Hyde, Katelyn Henderson, Conor Henderson, Walter Davis, Maximus Davis and Tristan Davis; and 1 great grandchild, Aiden Hyde. Frank served in the US Army for 23 years as a Ranger, Combat Medic and Vietnam Veteran.
A memorial service will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of SFC Frank Michael Eglivitch (Retired), please visit https://www.lafayettefh.com/obituary/SFCFrank-EqlivitchRetired/1073016/memorial-tree or make a donation to SPCA in his name.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
