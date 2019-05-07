Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Frank Gonzales

Frank Gonzales Obituary
Frank Gonzales
Fayetteville—Frank Joseph Gonzales, 52, of Fayetteville passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born September 4, 1966 in Cumberland County to the late Aris and Frank Gonzales.
Frank served his country as a soldier in the United States Army serving two tours overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Following his military service, he worked at Kelly Springfield until his retirement. Frank loved to watch racing, cheer for the Dallas Cowboys, and take vacations to the beach.
He is survived by three sisters Deborah Martinez and husband Daniel , Dina LaFebre and husband David both of Salinas, California and Amanda Gonzales Petryshyn of Palmdale California ; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday May 10 at 11 a.m. at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home Chapel 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville with Pastor Floyd Benfield officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park with military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019
