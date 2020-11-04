1/
Rev. Frank Irwin Lloyd Jr.
Rev. Frank Irwin Lloyd, Jr.
Sanford—Rev. Frank Irwin Lloyd, Jr. age 88, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Liberty Commons after a period of declining health.
He was born in New Jersey on March 24, 1932 to the late Frank Irwin Lloyd, Sr. and Hazel Borse Lloyd. Rev. Lloyd served as a minister in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for 62 years, beginning in 1958. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and Duke University Divinity School.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Kaser Lloyd; son, Timothy Lloyd and son-in-law, Charles Lee of Sanford, both formerly of Fayetteville; daughter, Deborah Lloyd Jones and son-in-law, Steve Jones of Suffolk, Virginia; three granddaughters, Sarah Lloyd Lawing and husband, Matthew of Watkinsville, Georgia, Hannah Lloyd Gray and husband, Ron of Fayetteville, and Brittany Jeter of Suffolk, Virginia and three great-granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Sanford, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the garden area outside of the sanctuary. Interment will follow funeral service at Carbonton United Methodist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2916 Wicker Street, Sanford, NC 27330.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
