Frank R. Crumbley

Fayetteville—Frank R. Crumbley, 96, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the NC State Veterans Nursing Home.

Frank was born September 6, 1922 at Ft. Bragg, NC to the late Sarah and Fronz Crumbley.

He was an Army veteran and a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth E. Crumbley; step-son, Gene Dunaway and great-grandson, Dustin Ray Adcock.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. John Cook, officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Frank is survived by his son, Larry Crumbley and wife Paula of Stedman; grandchildren, Tracy Core and husband Alan, Gene Dunaway, II, and Chad Dunaway and wife Nicole; great-grandchildren, Bladen Core, Aidan Dunaway and Brady Dunaway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Missions, 701 Westmont Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28305 or of Eastern NC in memory of Dustin Ray Adcock.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.