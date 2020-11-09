Frank Search

Raeford —As of Sunday November 8th Frank Search has joined many loved ones on the big fishing boat in heaven. He is now at peace with his father (Douglas) and mother (Marjorie) and his doggy Lubby. Frank is survived by his baby brother Douglas (Boo) Search; nephew's Steven Weitzel, Douglas Search JR; niece's Crystal Weitzel, Dannell Search, and Bethany Jones; great nephews Brandon Haggins, Joseph Weitzel, Devin Stolson, Braddock Stolson, and Levi Jones and great niece Stephanie Weitzel. Do not be sad because Frank is doing so much better in Heaven fishing with the Lord. We will be having a memorial service at Calvary Chapel of the Sandhills at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020



