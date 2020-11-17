SFC(Ret.) Frankie Gene Burch
Fayetteville —SFC (Ret.) Frankie Gene Burch, 92, of Fayetteville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Frankie was a 21 year Veteran of the U.S.Army and retired in Fayetteville in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Ann.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home after the service from 3-5 p.m.
Surviving are his sons, Andrew G. Burch and wife Susan, Michael E. Burch and wife Regina, James S. "Steve" Burch, and wife Elaine and daughter, Judith B.Stutts and husband Bob; grandchildren, Christopher Burch, Rianne Schmidt and husband Michael, Brian Burch and wife Emily, Cameron Burch; great grandchildren, Alexander and Sean Burch, and Blake Schmidt.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.