1/1
SFC Frankie Gene Burch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC(Ret.) Frankie Gene Burch
Fayetteville —SFC (Ret.) Frankie Gene Burch, 92, of Fayetteville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Frankie was a 21 year Veteran of the U.S.Army and retired in Fayetteville in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Ann.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home after the service from 3-5 p.m.
Surviving are his sons, Andrew G. Burch and wife Susan, Michael E. Burch and wife Regina, James S. "Steve" Burch, and wife Elaine and daughter, Judith B.Stutts and husband Bob; grandchildren, Christopher Burch, Rianne Schmidt and husband Michael, Brian Burch and wife Emily, Cameron Burch; great grandchildren, Alexander and Sean Burch, and Blake Schmidt.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved