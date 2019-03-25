|
Franklin D. Taylor
Hope Mills—Franklin D. Taylor, 78, of Hope Mills, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Mason County, AL, he was the son of the late Ellis Cleveland Taylor and Mattie Sue Duncan. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Taylor, and four brothers.
Franklin retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Air Force after 20 years of service. During his time, he served in Vietnam, and received numerous medals and awards.
He is survived by his children, Sonja Taylor, Terrie Jordan and her husband David, and Tony Powell; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several other family and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 11:30, followed by a service at 12:30, at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Burial with military honors will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019