Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC 28441
(910) 529-4001

Franklin Hugh Jones

Franklin Hugh Jones Obituary
Franklin Hugh Jones
Elizabethtown—Mr. Franklin Hugh Jones, 75 of 3933 Dowd Dairy Rd., Elizabethtown, NC died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Franklin was born February 19, 1945 in Haywood County, TN. Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Barnes Jones.
A private graveside service was held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Beards Chapel Church Cemetery by Pastor Nicholas Jones.
Franklin is survived by his three sons: Christopher Jones and wife Samantha of Vandalia. Ohio; Michael Jones wife Donna of Garland, NC; Nicholas Jones and wife Heather of Franklin, TN. Five grandsons, one granddaughter and one great grandson.
Service by Carter Funeral Home, Garland, NC www.carterfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
