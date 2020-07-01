Franklin "Frank" Thurman Edwards
Fayetteville—Franklin "Frank" Thurman Edwards passed away on June 30, 2020 at the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. Frank was also known as Thurman to his immediate family. He was the son of the late George and Mary Edwards of Sampson County, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean McDaniel Edwards; his sisters--Mamie Smoak, Callie Page, Bonnie Phillips, Earline Hales, Margaret McIntosh, Mary "Tootsie" Snyder; and his brother, TG Edwards.
He is survived by his children: Susan (Darrell) Dent of Lake Wales, FL; Edwina (Calvin) Craig of Marshall, NC; and his son, Daryl Edwards (Kim) of Wade, NC. His grandchildren are: Jason (Tera) Dent, Jeremy (Ashley) Dent, Brianna Edwards (Jonathan), Hunter Cameron, and Taylor Edwards. He has four great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Jordan, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many special friends, especially a four-legged one named ,Cooper.
Frank was a U.S. Army Paratrooper. He valued education and talked often of his days teaching nursing students at Fayetteville Tech in the science subjects--anatomy, physiology, chemistry, microbiology. He always had an entrepeneur spirit for business and eventually left teaching to pursue his dream of working for himself. He especially enjoyed travelling across our great county or cruising the open seas to exotic destinations, as well as hosting a fish fry for his friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MDS Foundation for research and treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/
