1/1
Franklin Thurman "Frank" Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin "Frank" Thurman Edwards
Fayetteville—Franklin "Frank" Thurman Edwards passed away on June 30, 2020 at the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. Frank was also known as Thurman to his immediate family. He was the son of the late George and Mary Edwards of Sampson County, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean McDaniel Edwards; his sisters--Mamie Smoak, Callie Page, Bonnie Phillips, Earline Hales, Margaret McIntosh, Mary "Tootsie" Snyder; and his brother, TG Edwards.
He is survived by his children: Susan (Darrell) Dent of Lake Wales, FL; Edwina (Calvin) Craig of Marshall, NC; and his son, Daryl Edwards (Kim) of Wade, NC. His grandchildren are: Jason (Tera) Dent, Jeremy (Ashley) Dent, Brianna Edwards (Jonathan), Hunter Cameron, and Taylor Edwards. He has four great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Jordan, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many special friends, especially a four-legged one named ,Cooper.
Frank was a U.S. Army Paratrooper. He valued education and talked often of his days teaching nursing students at Fayetteville Tech in the science subjects--anatomy, physiology, chemistry, microbiology. He always had an entrepeneur spirit for business and eventually left teaching to pursue his dream of working for himself. He especially enjoyed travelling across our great county or cruising the open seas to exotic destinations, as well as hosting a fish fry for his friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MDS Foundation for research and treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome
https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved