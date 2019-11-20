|
|
Franklin "Buster" Wade Cashwell
Oak Island — Mr. Franklin "Buster" Wade Cashwell, 86, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Charlie Carter and Rev. Tim Evans. Military honors will be presented following the service.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:50 pm Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cashwell and Armelia Horne Cashwell; and his first wife, Joan Hildebrandt Cashwell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Zimmerman Cashwell; sons, Franklin, Jr. & wife, Yuni and Timothy & wife, Brenda; daughters, Janine Seals & husband, Henry and Patricia Long & husband, Patrick; sisters, Betsy McLeod & husband, Bragg and Nellie Pruitt; 8 grandchildren and; 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant with over 28 years with the United States Air Force.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019