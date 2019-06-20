|
Fred Caviness Collins
Supply—Mr. Fred Caviness Collins, 80 passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial will follow at Ezzell Family Cemetery in Autryville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Caviness Collins and Georgia Jones Collins; wife, Virginia Collins; brother, Thomas Jerry Collins; and step-son, Jimmy Ezzell.
He is survived by his step-children, Brenda Hubbard & husband, Ray of Stedman, J.R. Ezzell of Supply and Joyce Shaut & husband, Fred of Florida; brother, Wayne Collins & wife, Barbara of Pilot Mountain; step daughter-in-law, Doris Ezzell of Autryville; 10 step grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019