Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Fred Caviness Collins

Fred Caviness Collins Obituary
Fred Caviness Collins
Supply—Mr. Fred Caviness Collins, 80 passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial will follow at Ezzell Family Cemetery in Autryville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Caviness Collins and Georgia Jones Collins; wife, Virginia Collins; brother, Thomas Jerry Collins; and step-son, Jimmy Ezzell.
He is survived by his step-children, Brenda Hubbard & husband, Ray of Stedman, J.R. Ezzell of Supply and Joyce Shaut & husband, Fred of Florida; brother, Wayne Collins & wife, Barbara of Pilot Mountain; step daughter-in-law, Doris Ezzell of Autryville; 10 step grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019
