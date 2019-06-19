|
Fred "Paul" Dallas
Fayetteville—Fred Pauldee "Paul" Dallas passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Greens at Pinehurst. He was born on July 2, 1924 in Neshoba County, Mississippi, the son of Fred Preston Dallas and Maudie Iona Threatt Dallas.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Doris Cole Dallas; four sons, Dudley Dallas, Gerald (Debi) Dallas, David Dallas, and Joe (Vicki) Dumas; one daughter, Anne Plutt; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren and three siblings.
He was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church and the 71st Ruritan Club in Fayetteville. Paul was a loving husband, doting father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Paul served in the US Army during WWII, was a POW in a German labor camp and received several awards including the Bronze Star. He will soon be awarded the French Foreign Legion Award posthumously.
After the Army, Paul graduated from Mississippi State University and relocated to Fayetteville, first working as Asst. Manager for the City of Fayetteville Public Works and then as District Manager of Lumbee River Electric until retirement in 1990.
For more than 25 years, he was an active member of the Am. Ex-POW Organization, serving in a variety of positions.
Paul loved his family and his country. He enjoyed helping others and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9 – 10:15 a.m. Burial will follow with full military honors at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Homecare & Hospice, Southern Pines, NC or the American , Raleigh, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 19 to June 20, 2019