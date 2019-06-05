Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC
Freda Eileen Wagaman

Freda Eileen Wagaman Obituary
Freda Eileen Wagaman
Fayetteville — Freda Eileen Wagaman was called to Heaven June 1, 2019 at Care Fear Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Donald William Wagaman Sr; two sons, Donald and Greg Wagaman; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends for a Viewing prior to the service from 1-2:45 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 5 to June 6, 2019
