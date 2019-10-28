|
|
Freddie Britt
Fayetteville—Freddie Britt, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, October 28, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Old Bluff Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11-12:15 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Williams Britt.
Surviving are his daughter, Teresa Trogdon and husband William; sons, Joseph Britt and Freddie L. Britt; grandchildren, Jessica Jacobson and husband Gary, Beth Britt, Justin Britt, Brittany Trogdon and Dale Trogdon; great granddaughter, Madelyn Jacobson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019