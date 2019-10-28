Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Freddie Britt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Britt Obituary
Freddie Britt
Fayetteville—Freddie Britt, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, October 28, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Old Bluff Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11-12:15 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Williams Britt.
Surviving are his daughter, Teresa Trogdon and husband William; sons, Joseph Britt and Freddie L. Britt; grandchildren, Jessica Jacobson and husband Gary, Beth Britt, Justin Britt, Brittany Trogdon and Dale Trogdon; great granddaughter, Madelyn Jacobson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now