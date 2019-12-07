Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Freddie Lee Jacobs


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Lee Jacobs Obituary
Freddie Lee Jacobs
Fayetteville—Mr. Freddie Lee Jacobs, age 69 of Fayetteville departed this life Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Wednesday, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the mortuary. The family will receive friends at 788 Joefield Drive, Fayetteville. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Gwendolyn Jacobs; children, Norman McNeill, Karen Jacobs Pole and Ursula Lewis; sister Eartha Jacobs; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -