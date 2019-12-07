|
Freddie Lee Jacobs
Fayetteville—Mr. Freddie Lee Jacobs, age 69 of Fayetteville departed this life Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Wednesday, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the mortuary. The family will receive friends at 788 Joefield Drive, Fayetteville. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Gwendolyn Jacobs; children, Norman McNeill, Karen Jacobs Pole and Ursula Lewis; sister Eartha Jacobs; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019