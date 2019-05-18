|
Freddie Wilbur Warters
Hope Mills—Freddie Wilbur Warters, 79, died peacefully at home on May 17, 2019, in Hope Mills, North Carolina. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Freddie was born on January 1, 1940, in Fayetteville, North Carolina to the late Alice Gray Johnson and Jimmy Warters. Freddie was a member of the Masonic lodge, Shrine Club, and a Jester for the Shriners. He was an active member of the Hope Mills Shrine Club and had a passion for helping the crippled children served by the Shrine hospital. He was also a lover of the convertible unit, which participated in many parades around eastern North Carolina. On July 2, 1961, Freddie married his beloved wife Frances Warters where they spent 57 wonderful years together and shared one daughter, Darlene.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Frances Warters, daughter Darlene Elmore and husband Greg; granddaughters Alicia Stanley, Whitney Askew, and husband Grant, Lana Warren and husband Chris; great-granddaughters Emma Askew, Charlotte Askew, Madison Warren, and Carys Warren; and great-grandson Rhys Warren.
Memorial services will be held at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, North Carolina. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home immediately followed by the memorial service at 11:00. Burial services will be held in Kinston, North Carolina at Pine Lawn Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Freddie Warters at the Hope Mills Shrine Club.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 18 to May 19, 2019