|
|
Frederick Curley
Fayetteville—Frederick Joseph Curley, 64, of Fayetteville died Thursday March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Frederick was born March 28, 1955 in Bridgeport CT, to the late Jane Lasecki Curley and raised by the late John Joseph and Ruth McMahon Mercer Curley. He was an Air Force veteran, an educator in the Cumberland County School System and FTCC and a coordinator and director of firefighting. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 771, Chairman of Crime Stoppers, Sunday school teacher at LaFayette Baptist Church and loved mentoring young people and helping others.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at LaFayette Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the church. Interment will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Honors for his time and service will also be rendered by the Patriot Guard and the Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann Strickland Curley; daughter Samantha Curley Britt and husband Mark of Hope Mills; son John Curley and finance Jordan Phillips of Hope Mills; sisters, Maureen Curley Krosin of Palm City FL, Karen Mercer Derleth and husband Robert of Trumbull, CT and Barbara Panek and husband Mike from El Paso TX.
The family request in addition to flowers, donations be made to The Cancer Society and LaFayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020